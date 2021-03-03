Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse after collapsing at New Jersey airport

Thank you @DrOz and our brave PAPD team of officers Michael Bock, Matthew Vecchione, Daniel Olbrich, and Jeffrey Croissant (pictured left) who provided life-saving #CPR to a passenger in cardiac arrest last night at @EWRairport. #cprsaveslives pic.twitter.com/QEorDtA3ar — Port Authority of NY & NJ. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ) March 2, 2021

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Dr. Mehmet Oz helped save the life of a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed at Newark Liberty International Airport.The incident happened in the baggage claim area in Terminal C around 11 p.m. Monday.Port Authority Police said Officer Jeffrey Croissant was on patrol when he witnessed a man fall to the floor.Officer Croissant rushed to the man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to authorities. The officer called for back-up and began CPR on the 60-year-old man.According to Dr. Oz's representative and Port Authority Police, the TV personality, his wife and daughter had just returned on a flight from Florida and were in baggage claim at the time.Dr. Oz's daughter noticed the man who had fallen face first on the ground, was foaming at the mouth, and had hit his head and was bleeding.She screamed for her father who came running over and discovered the man had no heartbeat and had turned blue.Authorities said Dr. Oz and several other officers flipped the man onto his back, began chest compressions and ultimately used a defibrillator to revive him.Officials said the 60-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in intensive care.Dr. Oz released a statement about the incident Tuesday."Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived at Newark Airport," Dr. Oz said. "I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man's airway. Thankfully, Newark Airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life. As a physician and a human being, it's our responsibility to jump in when there's a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator. You could save a life."His representative said Dr. Oz has stayed in communication with the man's wife to make sure he is OK.This isn't the first time Dr. Oz sprang into action.Back in 2013, he rushed to tend to a tourist who was hit by a cab near Rockefeller Center.