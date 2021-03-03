cpr

Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse after collapsing at New Jersey airport

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Dr. Mehmet Oz helped save the life of a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The incident happened in the baggage claim area in Terminal C around 11 p.m. Monday.

Port Authority Police said Officer Jeffrey Croissant was on patrol when he witnessed a man fall to the floor.

Officer Croissant rushed to the man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to authorities. The officer called for back-up and began CPR on the 60-year-old man.



According to Dr. Oz's representative and Port Authority Police, the TV personality, his wife and daughter had just returned on a flight from Florida and were in baggage claim at the time.

Dr. Oz's daughter noticed the man who had fallen face first on the ground, was foaming at the mouth, and had hit his head and was bleeding.

She screamed for her father who came running over and discovered the man had no heartbeat and had turned blue.

Authorities said Dr. Oz and several other officers flipped the man onto his back, began chest compressions and ultimately used a defibrillator to revive him.

Officials said the 60-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in intensive care.

Dr. Oz released a statement about the incident Tuesday.

"Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived at Newark Airport," Dr. Oz said. "I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man's airway. Thankfully, Newark Airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life. As a physician and a human being, it's our responsibility to jump in when there's a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator. You could save a life."

His representative said Dr. Oz has stayed in communication with the man's wife to make sure he is OK.
This isn't the first time Dr. Oz sprang into action.

Back in 2013, he rushed to tend to a tourist who was hit by a cab near Rockefeller Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyairport newscelebrityentertainmentcprport authoritynewark international airport
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CPR
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
Hero junior firefighter saves neighbor's life
Video captures moment Australian cop saves choking baby
3-year-old shows it's never too early to learn CPR
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-alarm fire damages Howard Johnson hotel in Blackwood
2 charged in deadly Tacony-Palmyra Bridge collision
NJ couple's love story full of coincidences goes viral
Teachers to get 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Wolf says
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Single mom says she's been wrongfully denied unemployment benefits
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting U.S.-led coalition troops
Show More
5 juveniles, 1 adult hurt in South Jersey crash
Travel expected to ramp up for season as COVID restrictions ease
AccuWeather: Milder this afternoon, windy and colder starting Thursday
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Dolly Parton gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News