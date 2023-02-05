Multiple rescues reported after apartment building fire in Drexel Hill, Pa.

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called out to fight a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Llanerch Place Apartments in the 3200 block of Township Line Road.

Smoke was reportedly coming from the west wing of the complex, and there were reports of people trapped.

The latest word from the scene is that nearly a dozen people have been rescued.

There was no word on if there were any additional people trapped, or if anyone was injured.

Firefighters could be seen swarming the area of the apartment building.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.