Shooting outside 7-Eleven on campus of Drexel University, 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting outside the 7-Eleven on the campus of Drexel University.It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on the 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue in the University City section of Philadelphia.Drexel police say the victim suffered a graze wound to the ear.One shell casing was visible at the scene.No other injuries were reported.There's no word yet on a suspect or motive.