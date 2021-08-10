shooting

Shooting outside 7-Eleven on campus of Drexel University, 1 injured

The victim was grazed by the bullet.
By
Drexel police investigate shooting outside 7-Eleven

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting outside the 7-Eleven on the campus of Drexel University.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on the 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue in the University City section of Philadelphia.

Drexel police say the victim suffered a graze wound to the ear.

One shell casing was visible at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

There's no word yet on a suspect or motive.

