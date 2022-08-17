Drexel University offers 50% slash in tuition for community college grads

For those who qualify, the 50% discount will slash the cost to attend to about $28,000.

For those who qualify, the 50% discount will slash the cost to attend to about $28,000.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We all know higher education can be pricey, but how does a 50% markdown sound?

It's part of Drexel University's new "Promise Program," which aims to attract community college student transfers and help them get across the finish line to earn a bachelor's degree.

Starting in 2023, community college graduates who transfer from in-state or New Jersey will be eligible to receive a 50% tuition discount to continue their education.

"We've always offered financial aid to transfer students," said Evelyn Thima, the senior vice president of enrollment management at Drexel.

"And if a student is at a community college and looking to further their education, they may disqualify a private university like Drexel because of costs, and we think that's a mistake," said Thima.

Right now, tuition costs more than $56,000, not including room and board.

For those who qualify, the 50% discount will slash the cost to attend to about $28,000.

At the height of the pandemic, colleges across the country saw a dip in enrollment, including the West Philadelphia institution.

This year's numbers are up 5%.

It's a trend Thimba hopes continues with this new program.

"We know that many students who enroll in community colleges don't typically go on and graduate with their associate's degree," she said. "We not only want to make a commitment to help students make a pathway to Drexel but really encouraging them to seek their four-year degree after completing associate's degree."