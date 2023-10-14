Suspect climbs through drive-thru window to rob McDonald's in Philadelphia

The drive-thru employee told police she was not hurt during this incident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man robbed a McDonald's through its drive-thru window on Friday night.

It happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Adams Avenue in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood.

An employee working at the drive-thru told police a man armed with a handgun climbed into the window and demanded the register.

The suspect took the register, which had between $100 and $150 inside, and then fled through the window.

He was last seen fleeing the scene in a black Chevy Malibu which had two other male passengers in it.

This theft comes just days after an attempted robbery at a Wendy's also along Adams Avenue in the Lawncrest neighborhood.

In that incident, the would-be robber attempted to climb through the drive-thru window with a metal object in his hand, but employees managed to push him out.

Police have not said whether the two cases are connected.