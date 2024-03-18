Suspects steal entire cash register from McDonald's in Philadelphia's Summerdale section

This is the third McDonald's targeted by robbers since last Thursday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after another McDonald's was robbed in Philadelphia, this time in the Summerdale neighborhood.

It happened on the 700 block of Adams Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say they are searching for three suspects who pulled up to the drive-thru window and escaped after taking the entire cash register, which had more than $170 inside.

Police say thieves drove off in a blue van heading towards Whitaker Avenue.

No one was injured in this incident.

Officers say this is the third robbery at that McDonald's location since October.

This is also the third Philadelphia McDonald's targeted by robbers since last Thursday.

In all three recent cases, police say thieves targeted the drive-thru windows.

"The M.O. all appears the same. It's three young kids, they're masked up. They're using different vehicles. Thankfully, no one was hurt," noted Captain Jack Ryan with Philadelphia police.

On Sunday, police say a McDonald's on the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue was robbed by three masked men.

The armed suspects climbed in through the window and made off with cash, investigators say.

On March 14, the McDonald's on the 200 block of West Lehigh Avenue in Kensington was also targeted. Police say armed men made off with the cash register in that case too.

These latest incidents all add to the growing list of drive-thrus robbed since October across the city.

Police say they have made arrests in some of those cases, but officers are now searching to see if there may be a connection between these incidents or if these latest suspects are copycats.

"We have arrests on those, so we will be looking at their associates," said Ryan.

The rash of robberies has some customers worried about their safety.

"A lot of the people doing the robbing in the area are really, honestly, kids. It's like, no guidance," said Jo Lynn from Tacony.

Action News also spoke with a drive-thru employee who had been robbed and did not want to be identified. She said McDonald's has stepped up security, even adding armed guards during certain hours.

It's something customers have noticed.

"It's armed security in there now all day, which it never was, but I'm assuming it's because of the robbery," said Lynn.

Police are still gathering surveillance video of the recent robberies.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the police.