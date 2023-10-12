Would-be robber shoved out drive-thru window by Wendy's employees: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A would-be robber got more than he bargained for when he tried to steal from a Wendy's in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section.
He attempted to steal from a Wendy's in the 800 block of Adams Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the suspect shimmied through the drive-thru window with a metal object in his hands, but the workers inside shoved him back out.
The man fell to the ground and left empty-handed, police said.
He ran from the scene on foot but left behind a shoe.
The investigation is ongoing.
