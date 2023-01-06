Driver crashes into Philadelphia police station near scene of cellphone store crash

Earlier this week, a driver went through a T-Mobile store across the street from the police station during a chase.

The Action Cam on the scene showed several vehicles, including a police van, severely damaged. A brick wall and fence outside the station were also struck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver crashed into a Philadelphia police station across the street from the site where another car careened into a cellphone store earlier in the week.

Friday's crash occurred just after 1 a.m. at the 35th police district headquarters on the 5900 block of North Broad Street near West Champlost Avenue in the Ogontz section of the city.

No injuries were reported.

We are waiting to hear from police on whether the driver was taken into custody.

Earlier this week, a driver went through a T-Mobile store across the street from the 35th district station during a police chase.

Authorities say the driver was speeding on Broad Street with police in pursuit around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle then crashed into a T-Mobile store sending glass and metal everywhere.

The suspect was able to get out of the car and fled on foot.

A foot pursuit ensued, and police were able to take him into custody.