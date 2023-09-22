Jake Herring has become a master of percussion to prove that no person with a disability should go unheard.

Pa. man with autism becomes drumming star with help of lifelong coach

GLENMOORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I have autism and it's hard for me to do stuff," said Jake Herring. "But it's easy for me to drum."

Every day, Herring is living out his childhood dream of becoming a drummer. And he has his lifelong instructor, Anthony Cracchiolo, to thank for some help along the way.

"Jake is more like a brother to me than anything anymore. We've known each other for so long," said Cracchiolo, who teaches lessons through AnthonyCDrums. "Jake was nine years old when I met him."

The duo have been jamming out together for more than two decades. It has helped Jake better manage his fine motor skills and also perform for crowds at community events and private parties.

"Never underestimate anybody's ability if they work hard," said Cracchiolo. "I think they can do it."

Jake Herring is the drummer of The Herring Brothers, a band he co-pilots with his brother, Bradley.

"We practice together, we play together, we travel to the gig together," said Bradley Herring. "He really does make me proud, especially when I least expect it."

In the future, The Herring Brothers hope to keep rocking on for audiences beyond their Chester County community.

"Though we've been doing this for a long time, I think Jake and I both feel that this is only the beginning of a really great adventure," said Bradley Herring.

