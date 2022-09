If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Man who kidnapped 13-year-old in Reading, Pennsylvania indicted on federal charges

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The 47-year-old man who kidnapped a 13-year-old in Reading and brought her to his Brooklyn, New York home has been indicted on federal charges.

Duane Taylor is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home on August 31, and taking her daughter.

The teen was found later that day in Brooklyn, when someone called 911 to report a child alone and asking for help.

If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.