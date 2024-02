Police are now looking for a suspect and a motive.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a 19-year-old man.

The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Duffield Street in Frankford.

Detectives found the victim on the sidewalk, with more than two dozen shell casings near him.

They are now looking for a suspect and a motive.