Man fatally shoots ex-wife, then himself in Montgomery County, police say

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after a man shot his ex-wife, and then himself in Montgomery County on Saturday.

Authorities announced the murder-suicide in Huntingdon Valley, Lower Moreland Township on Sunday.

Officers were initially called to the scene on the 400 block of Carson Terrace just before 5 p.m.

Two young residents of the home called police, according to officials.

At the scene, police found 43-year-old Durdona Sultanova and 44-year-old Al Allaberg in a walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

Allaberg was Sultanova's ex-husband, according to police.

An autopsy found that Sultanova was shot multiple times in the chest. Her manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Allaberg was found to have a gunshot wound to the head. His manner of death was ruled a suicide.