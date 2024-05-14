Crowd gathers outside Olney High School to honor beloved teacher killed in murder-suicide

The school is now working to create a scholarship in honor of Ondria Glaze to keep her memory alive.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large crowd gathered outside Olney High School in Philadelphia on Monday to remember a beloved teacher who was the victim of a murder-suicide.

According to police, 36-year-old Ondria Glaze was killed last week in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

Victim of Philadelphia murder-suicide identified as Olney High School teacher

Glaze's colleagues say she left a lasting impression on them and her students.

"So many people will say she was a friend, but there are plenty here who have called her sister as well," one of Glaze's friends said. "I want people to remember she lived life the right way. She loved others, she had fun, she had so much joy."

The school is now working to create a scholarship in honor of Glaze to keep her memory alive.