Brian Westbrook weighs in on state of Eagles, Carson Wentz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jeff Skversky caught up with former Eagles star running back Brian Westbrook to get his take on the state of the Eagles and the state of quarterback Carson Wentz.Westbrook questions Wentz's decision making as he has the most turnovers in the NFL at the midway point of the season.Skversky asked Westbrook if he questions whether or not Wentz can still be the Eagles long term franchise quarterback."I do question it, you have to be reasonable enough to question it, especially some of the decision making he's had," Westbrook says. "The decision not to throw the ball away, the decision to throw the ball into coverage."Westbrook says it appears Wentz is trying to overcompensate and do too much with all of the injuries the Eagles have had in the first half of the season."The turnovers are the killer," said Westbrook.Having said that, he still believes Wentz can be the franchise quarterback.If the Eagles cut down on the self-inflicted mistakes they are bound to win more games than they did in the first half.Westbrook says regardless of how they start, they are still in line for a home playoff game and throw records out the window.Westbrook says he imagines it's hard for players to play right now without fans or little fans, especially the defense.Fans or not he still likes the Eagles to win the NFC East.