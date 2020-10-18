Eagles fans arrive at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The gates are open and for the first time this season and fans are allowed inside the stadium, if they follow the rules about no tailgating, wearing masks and social distancing.Fans at the gate are part of a small group that will cheer on the birds in person. A total of 7,500 people are allowed in the stadium but that includes both teams, coaches, staff, stadium workers and fans."I'm just excited to get back in the stadium, get back with the vibe of the team and just be able to bring the family out and enjoy a beautiful fall day at the stadium," said Mike Fisher, of Coopersburg.Fisher has had season tickets for eight years and he hopes having fans back will light a spark for the Eagles.The Eagles worked with health officials and the NFL to come up with a safety plan. It includes selling tickets in groups of 6. People who bought together will sit in a pod. All ticketing is done mobile, parking is contactless, and there is no cash allowed at concessions. Another huge difference this year is no tailgating.Still, fans say they think they can make a difference."These guys have been playing in front of empty stadiums. It's like a practice, like a scrimmage almost, you can't get going for that," said Liam Irwin, of West Grove.Hopefully, that new energy will help the 1-3-1 eagles against a tough Baltimore team.