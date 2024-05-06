Earthside Provisions' menu blends Chinese culture and motherhood

Mother's Day is just a week away and Earthside Provisions is creating recipes that aim to help new and expectant mothers.

Victoria Lindchan is part Chinese, part Polish and 100% mom.

Motherhood is what took her on a journey to create Earthside Provisions.

A budding herbalist, she learned the importance of nutrition for postpartum care after her first child's birth.

When she had her second child, she prepared by exploring her Chinese roots for natural remedies that helped with lactation and digestion.

Those recipes are now part of her menu at Earthside Provisions.

She creates them out of a commissary kitchen in East Falls and brings them to local farmer's markets around the city.

You can also purchase through her website.

Earthside Provisions | Facebook | Instagram