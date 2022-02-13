shooting

1 hospitalized following shooting in East Lansdowne

Officers say they found someone lying in the driveway of a home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in East Lansdowne, Delaware County.

Police were called to the unit block of Penn Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian.

No word on the victim's condition, or what sparked the shooting.
