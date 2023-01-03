Philadelphia Orchestra plays 'Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems' for Lunar New Year

The Philadelphia Orchestra is joining forces with composers and vocalists from around the world for a special one-night-only concert on January 6th.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- To celebrate the Lunar New Year and the year of the rabbit, the Philadelphia Orchestra welcomes the iSING! Suzhou International Young Arts Festival for the North American premiere of "Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems."

The 15 pieces of music reflect the history of Tang poetry and it ranges from ancient to contemporary Chinese sounds.

The songs are sung in Mandarin by vocalists from ten different countries.

The concert is also a 50th anniversary celebration of the Philadelphia Orchestra's long-standing history with China.

The orchestra first traveled to China in 1973 at the invitation of President Richard Nixon, and they've traveled back to China 12 times since.

The concert will be led by Lio Kuokman, former Assistant Conductor for the Philadelphia Orchestra. He's now the Resident Conductor of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert will be performed in Philadelphia for one night only on January 6th, before its second and final U.S. performance in New York.

