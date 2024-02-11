No one was in the truck at the time, but the car was wedged under the flatbed.

Woman dies after car becomes wedged under flatbed truck in Delaware

EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman is dead following a crash in Delaware.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday on the 4900 block of Governor Printz Boulevard in Edgemoor.

Police say the driver hit a flatbed truck that had been parked on the side of the road near Ellmore Auto Collision.

Delaware State Police are investigating what caused the crash.