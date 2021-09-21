Society

Weeks after remnants of Ida damaged school, students head back to class

The community is pulling together for the children who lost their school.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Montco elementary students return to new schools after Ida

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three elementary schools in the Upper Dublin School District are welcoming new students Tuesday after the remnants of Ida destroyed Fort Washington Elementary School.

At Jarrettown Elementary School, staff provided a cheerful welcome to the nearly 160 newcomers. It's the first day for in-person learning for these kindergarten and first-grade students.

"It's really fun because I get to make new friends," said first-grader Jack, who is looking forward to meeting his new classmates.

RELATED: South Jersey elementary student uses lemonade stand to raise money for Ida victims

On September 1, the remnants of Ida were powerful enough to rip the roof off Fort Washington Elementary School.

The community is pulling together for the children who lost their school.

"We're welcoming our Fort Washington school back to Jarrettown, Maple Glen, and Thomas Fitzwater," said Upper Dublin Superintendant Steve Yanni.

ALSO RELATED: Upper Dublin Township community coming together to rebuild after storm
EMBED More News Videos

The long and difficult cleanup effort from last week's storm is also underway in Upper Dublin Township.



The schools are all adjusting to fit in with new friends from Fort Washington for the time being.

"Anything that we were able to do we made use of. Our teachers were great, flexible, making use of classroom space for us to use," said Dr. Jason Hamer, principal of Jarrettown Elementary School.

The Upper Dublin Schools superintendent expects it to take a few months to get Fort Washington Elementary fully repaired.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper dublin townshiphurricane idaeducationschoolstorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sources: Ben Simmons won't report, done with Philadelphia 76ers
Autopsy set to be performed on Petito; Laundrie remains missing
Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks
Comfort dog aims to improve mental health of first responders
Arrest of teen in stolen car under investigation by Delco D.A.
Speaking to UN, Biden says world at 'inflection point' amid crises
Police try to get resident to jump from burning home, 2 dead inside
Show More
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
Texas doctor who defied state's new abortion ban is sued
NJ's Sarah Dash who sang on 'Lady Marmalade' with Labelle dies
Woman fatally shot in doorway, man killed on Philly street
DWTS recap: JoJo Siwa, pro-partner Jenna Johnson make history
More TOP STORIES News