Weeks after remnants of Ida damaged school, students head back to class

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11009788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The long and difficult cleanup effort from last week's storm is also underway in Upper Dublin Township.

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three elementary schools in the Upper Dublin School District are welcoming new students Tuesday after the remnants of Ida destroyed Fort Washington Elementary School.At Jarrettown Elementary School, staff provided a cheerful welcome to the nearly 160 newcomers. It's the first day for in-person learning for these kindergarten and first-grade students."It's really fun because I get to make new friends," said first-grader Jack, who is looking forward to meeting his new classmates.On September 1, the remnants of Ida were powerful enough to rip the roof off Fort Washington Elementary School.The community is pulling together for the children who lost their school."We're welcoming our Fort Washington school back to Jarrettown, Maple Glen, and Thomas Fitzwater," said Upper Dublin Superintendant Steve Yanni.The schools are all adjusting to fit in with new friends from Fort Washington for the time being."Anything that we were able to do we made use of. Our teachers were great, flexible, making use of classroom space for us to use," said Dr. Jason Hamer, principal of Jarrettown Elementary School.The Upper Dublin Schools superintendent expects it to take a few months to get Fort Washington Elementary fully repaired.