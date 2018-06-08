6ABC BEST OF THE CLASS

Your digital footprint and social media responsibility

Stephanie Humphrey breaks down the benefits and dangers of social media and how to protect your social brand. (WPVI)

Media personality Stephanie Humphrey created a seminar called 'Til Death Do You Tweet'. The seminar, tailored to either students or parents, helps them understand the potential negative consequences of online behavior - especially through social media - and gives helpful advice on how young people can maintain a positive reputation in cyberspace.

Stephanie Humphrey
Tech Life Expert & GMA Contributor
