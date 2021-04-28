Education

High school class assignment about Derek Chauvin trial sparks controversy

By
EMBED <>More Videos

School assignment about Derek Chauvin trial sparks controversy

WYNCOTE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A class assignment at a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania high school about the Derek Chauvin trial has sparked some controversy.

A recent criminal justice class assignment at Bishop McDevitt High School asked students questions about Chauvin's trial, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck, killing him. A jury found him guilty of all charges last week.

One of the questions read, "It is said that the death of George Floyd was due to the amount of drugs in his system that then affected his heart. The cop Derek Chauvin aggravated the issue by putting a knee on Floyd's neck. Should Chauvin have been charged with murder if he did not directly kill him? Why or Why not. Must explain in at least 5 sentences."



The assignment did upset a number of students. One family, who didn't want to be identified, spoke about the assignment with Action News.

"This teacher has placed her political views in the classroom and she is manipulating her students with it," one family member said.

The student sent an email to the teacher after the assignment saying in part, "I am uncomfortable reading, let alone answering the questions provided."

Relatives of the student say the teacher replied.

"The teacher came back with a response, 'I'm sorry you feel that way. I guess you'll take a zero.' That's when I stepped in," another relative said.



University of Pennsylvania political science professor Dr. Rogers Smith sees how the assignment could be controversial.

"Some of the prompts are clearly written from a pro-Derek Chauvin perspective, others are not," said Smith.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in a statement, "School administration immediately communicated with those families after reviewing the assignment in question to apologize and discuss a plan of action moving forward to address the concerns. Those families with whom school administration was in contact expressed that they were pleased with the planned solution."

Students who didn't want to do the assignment are now being given another assignment, but the family says what the school is really missing is a teachable moment for the teacher.

"If the teacher is willing, I think she should be given another opportunity to learn," said the student's aunt.

School officials have not said if the teacher will face any consequences.

The family hopes this won't be part of the lasting legacy of the school, which is set to close for good at the end of this school year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmontgomery countytrialschoolderek chauvinfamilycommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents calling on city to do more to stop illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
Man receives gift of life twice through same donor. It's a first at Penn Medicine
Kitten thrown out in trash rescued from compactor in nick of time
Woman fatally shot in Delaware middle school parking lot; students safe
Philly to allow catered indoor events, increase restaurant and gathering capacity
Community raising money to buy new home for family of murdered teen
Show More
Philly vaccine: 4,000 doses set to expire at Pa. Convention Center
President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Friday
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
Harriett's Bookshop crowdfunds for permanent location in Fishtown
Pa. student's Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court case
More TOP STORIES News