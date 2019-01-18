EDUCATION

FBI investigates Upper Merion school threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Threat shuts down Upper Merion School District. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 18, 2019.

By
UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Merion police and the FBI are investigating a threat that led to the closure of the Upper Merion Area School District on Friday.

School district superintendent Dr. John Toreno had been tweeting about the impending storm Thursday night when a response came; it was someone threatening to come into school with a gun and open fire.

"The threat contained a place, a school, though it doesn't have a particular school, a time, today, and, of course, a method; those are the things we look at when we weigh how big this thing is," Toreno said.

Upper Merion Township police report they were notified at 10:30 p.m. and called in the FBI to assist them.

At first, Dr. Toreno considered opening school with a greater police presence, but by morning, felt the best option was to close a day early for the long weekend.

"As I knew more getting into early hours of the morning, since we didn't have more specifics that would put this thing to rest, the best thing I could do was say 'we're going to get out of this today and not open school,'" Toreno said.

He tweeted, "Viking Nation, all schools and offices within the Upper Merion Area School District will be closed today, Friday, January 18th due to a threat that was made against our district. Please know that the Upper Merion Police and FBI are working very hard to solve this case.#Safety."


Parents received calls about the threat.

"When I got a call pretty late, like 11 p.m., I thought, well, something's up," parent Daniel Shaw said.

Police say the schools - Bridgeport Elementary School, Caley Elementary School, Candlebrook Elementary School, Gulph Elementary School, Roberts Elementary School, Upper Merion Area Middle School, and Upper Merion Area High School - were all closed out of an abundance of caution as they work to zero in on who is behind the online threat.

"These situations don't give school districts and police departments a lot of choices. A lot of response is prescribed and I thought they handled it exactly how they had to," Shaw said.

Upper Merion police say they are not ready to release more information while the investigation is active.


In a follow-up tweet, Toleno said, "We will work through this as a community knowing that we will not allow these senseless acts of stupidity to define us!"
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsschool threatthreatUpper Merion Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Beloved Abington High School custodian honored
School Closings and Delays
Philly parochial elementary and HS to open 2 hours late Friday
School board votes to postpone policy to arm teachers
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow moves out, Bigger Storm This Weekend
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
Officials: No evidence of a crime in Montco couple's death
Mourners requested for veteran's funeral in South Jersey
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Bocce unites high school athletes with and without special needs
Alshon Jeffery visits 2nd grader that sent him heartwarming letter
NJ officer sworn in by cop who saved his life 30 years ago
Show More
Kutztown police find volunteers to get drunk for them
What we know about the Americans killed in ISIS blast
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Hupperterz found guilty of murder of Temple student Jenna Burleigh
Round one over, time to stock up for more snow
More News