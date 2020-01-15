philadelphia school district

McClure Elementary School to reopen Wednesday following asbestos concerns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- McClure Elementary School is set to reopen its doors to staff and students on Wednesday.

The Hunting Park School has been closed for weeks for asbestos remediation.

Officials said that testing shows the school is safe once again for students and staff.

The school has been closed since before winter break after exposed asbestos was discovered in pipe insulation.

Students in Kindergarten through 5th grade will return to class Wednesday.

Pre-K students will return Tuesday, January 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorth philadelphiaphiladelphia school district
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
2 Philly schools treated for asbestos reopening, parents concerned
Philly students to learn if they can transfer schools
Asbestos in Schools: Parents, lawmakers rally for Philly students' safety
Asbestos in Philly Schools: Suspicious parents confront district officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
Woman walking home from work killed in hit-and-run
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
Jeopardy GOAT trio react to the end of tournament
Police van and car collide in Frankford
AccuWeather: Pick Of The Week
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Show More
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
Biometric screenings coming to Philadelphia airport
Drexel professor allegedly stole $185K in research grant money
Police: House explosion in Bucks Co. may be result of propane leak
Old City streets closed for weeks due to water main break
More TOP STORIES News