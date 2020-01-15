McClure Elementary School to reopen Wednesday following asbestos concerns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- McClure Elementary School is set to reopen its doors to staff and students on Wednesday.
The Hunting Park School has been closed for weeks for asbestos remediation.
Officials said that testing shows the school is safe once again for students and staff.
The school has been closed since before winter break after exposed asbestos was discovered in pipe insulation.
Students in Kindergarten through 5th grade will return to class Wednesday.
Pre-K students will return Tuesday, January 21.
