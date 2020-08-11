Greater Philadelphia YMCA offers safe learning environment to keep kids active

A new option is being offered by The Greater Philadelphia YMCA.
The YMCA has been offering childcare throughout the pandemic for essential workers, and now, they're extending that into the school year for everyone. They're calling them Student Support Centers.
Any child K-6 can be guided through their distance learning in a socially distant environment.
"We're able to structure the day to make sure that they can cover their schoolwork, which is, of course, important, but also cover socialization and physical activity, which is also a key component of developing young people," says Shaun Elliott, the president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia YMCA.
Each cohort will have up to 15 kids and two counselors to help them with their work.
Students will also get breaks from screen time with safe play.
The Student Support Centers vary by district and are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Because the school districts' decisions are still fluid, the YMCA says its also now hiring.
"Some of the school districts are still deciding, so we could be serving 1,000 or 2,000 kids or we could be serving 4,000 or 5,000 kids," Elliott says. "We have to be nimble."
The YMCA is adhering to all CDC COVID-19 safety protocols.
Click here for that information and for pricing.