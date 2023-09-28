New Jersey officials continue search for inmate who escaped custody

Edward Berbon failed to return to a halfway house in Camden County where he lived in a residential setting.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC) is still searching for an inmate who escaped custody on Saturday.

Authorities say 54-year-old Edward Berbon was in the custody of the NJDOC while assigned to a work detail in Mount Laurel when he escaped.

Berbon was living in a halfway house at the time.

According to the NJDOC, Berbon has been working in Mount Laurel as part of the Residential Community Release Program (RCRP) since March 2023.

He was assigned to the Volunteers of America Delaware Valley's Hope Hall in Camden.

By failing to return to the halfway house after work, he is considered an escapee.

He was in custody for attempted murder since 2005 and was scheduled to be released on February 12, 2024.

Officials said on Wednesday that they had no indication that Berbon poses a threat to the public.

He does not reside in Mount Laurel, he has had no contact with local law enforcement, and police believe he is not currently in the area.

Anyone with information on Berbon's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-523-3829.