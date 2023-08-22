El Fuerte de Loreto is a family-run spot that honors owners' Mexican roots, South Philly home

In the heart of South Philly, a new spot for brunch and more just opened with a father and son team at the helm.

El Fuerte de Loreto showcases the cooking skills of Executive Chef Ricardo Sandoval and the front-of-house experience of his father, Ascencion Sandoval.

Combined, the two have decades of experience in some of the most highly regarded restaurants in Philly's culinary history, including Le Bec Fin.

The restaurant is named after a famous military fort in their hometown of Puebla, not far from Mexico City.

When the family immigrated to the United States, they came to Philadelphia and started a new life here, calling it their second home.

The new spot started out serving classic brunches with Mexican influences - something the father and son found lacking in their neighborhood.

In the short time they have been open, they have expanded the service to include lunch and dinner as well with a unique tableside de-boning of branzino fish being a highlight presentation.

El Fuerte de Loreto | Instagram | Facebook

1412 S. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

267-401-7600

open daily: Monday to Friday 9am-3pm, Saturday/Sunday 8am-4pm

dinner service: Wednesday to Sunday, 4:30pn-10pm