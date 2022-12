Elderly woman hit by car, killed in front of Jefferson Abington Hospital

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly woman using a walker in Abington Twp.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in front of Jefferson Abington Hospital on Route 611 at Woodland Road.

Police say the woman was hit by a car and that driver stopped right after.

An investigation into the circumstances of this crash continues. There was no immediate word on any charges.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.