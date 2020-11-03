Vote 2020: Answering last-minute election questions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7426988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What is voter suppression? Experts explain how some American citizens have experienced barriers to voting, particularly in communities of color.

Last-minute election questions have been pouring in from voters - both on social media and directly into the Action News newsroom.We asked top Pennsylvania election officials:The answer is no. Mask-wearing is strongly encouraged to keep yourself and everyone around you safe but you cannot be turned away for not wearing one.We asked Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley:"You can come to the polls, and you can vote provisionally," said Deeley.I returned my mail ballot, now what? Check your ballot status online.If your vote has not been recorded, go to your polling location ASAP and fill out a provisional ballot.If your mail ballot is not found and registered, your provisional ballot will be counted.If you are still in line to vote in-person at a polling location, then yes, you will be allowed to vote past 8 p.m.But Pennsylvania voters, that does not apply to drop boxes.If you're returning a mail ballot by placing it in one of your county drop boxes - even at a county election or satellite election office, it must be inside the box by 8 p.m."After that, the drop boxes are going to be closed," said Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.Not all drop boxes will be available or open until 8 p.m.So drop off those mail ballots ASAP.Also, note - you cannot return a completed mail-in ballot at a polling location. You can return it only to a dropbox or your county election office or satellite election office.Check locations and times."No matter what side it is, you may not campaign within 10 feet of the door the polling place," said Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wellbrock. "You can hand out partisan campaign materials outside of that bubble. You cannot do it inside that bubble. You cannot cross that line enter a polling place to campaign for a candidate."The answer varies by state.Pennsylvania does not prohibit voters from wearing such attire.New Jersey, on the other hand, does restrict voters from wearing apparel that endorses a political candidate.And in Delaware, you can't wear partisan or campaign gear, including buttons, within 50 feet of a polling location.