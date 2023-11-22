All new auto sales in New Jersey to be electric by 2035, Governor Murphy says

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the state will prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the state will prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, meaning all new auto sales will be electric.

The move is an effort to improve air quality and reduce pollutants in the air.

The state already plans to limit the amount of new gasoline-powered cars that can be sold beginning in 2027.

It will increase the limit each year.

Delaware has a similar proposal on the table.