Sources: Husband of missing Bucks County woman Elizabeth Capaldi taken into custody

Chopper 6 was over the scene of Elizabeth Capaldi's home in Sellersville, Pa. on Friday.

SELLERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The husband of a Bucks County woman who has been missing for nearly two months has been taken into custody, sources tell Action News.

He was taken into custody on Thursday night and is cooperating with investigators, sources say.

Detectives are investigating two scenes on Friday afternoon.

One is at Capaldi's home in Sellersville, Pa. near the intersection of High and East Church streets.

Crime scene tape and a mobile command unit could be seen in front of the home.

Behind the home, a white car was being loaded onto a flatbed truck.

Chopper 6 was over the Sellersville, Pa. home of Elizabeth Capaldi on Friday.

Meanwhile, investigators are also near Philadelphia International Airport where, sources say, part of a body was discovered.

During a news conference in late October, D.A. Matt Weintrub said Capaldi's husband was the last person known to have seen her. He added that Capaldi's car, car keys and cell phone were left at home.

However, her wallet was missing.

Capaldi's adult daughter reported her missing after losing touch with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or the Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876.