'Surreal dream': Emma Stone reacts to Oscars nominations for Poor Things

Emma Stone received an Oscars nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Bella Baxter in the movie "Poor Things."
The movie received a total of 11 nominations including best picture and adapted screenplay.
"Eleven nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream," Stone said. "I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories."
MORE |The Walt Disney Company celebrates 20 nominations for 2024 Oscars
Stone's co-star Mark Ruffalo also received an Oscars nomination for performance by an actor in a supporting role in his role as Duncan Wedderburn.
"The team of artists who contributed to Poor Things gave it everything and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence," Stone said.
See the full list of Oscars nominations here
Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2017 for her performance as Mia in "La La Land."
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.