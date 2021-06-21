acts of kindness

'Be Kind:' Philly barber completes 'Random Acts of Kindness' challenge for those in need

By
Philly barber spreads joy with 'Random Acts of Kindness' challenge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," a Philadelphia barber is a cut above the rest.

We've featured Joshua Santiago's nonprofit, Empowering Cuts, on Action News before.

Now, he's just completed a seven-day "Random Acts of Kindness" challenge.

Santiago spent the beginning of June giving back.

Whether it was getting a new pair of shoes for someone living on the streets to helping a woman who became homeless because of an abusive relationship, Santiago shared their stories with compassion and understanding.





Santiago met a homeless man named Mike. The pair went on a trip to Home Depot and Staples to help with an idea Mike had, and to Burger King - Mike's favorite fast food place he hadn't visited in years.

"Honestly, this might be one of the most humblest experiences I ever encountered!" Santiago posted on Instagram.


Santiago doesn't do this alone.

He has a great appreciation to everyone who donates money to his nonprofit to make the random acts of kindness possible.

We want to hear your stories of kindness.

Send your photos and videos to 6abc.com/BeKind!
