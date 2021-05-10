Philly Proud

Philadelphia barber using RV to help homeless population across country

By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia barber using RV to help homeless population across country

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Joshua Santiago of Mayfair is a busy full-time Uber driver and father. He even had to pull over on the side of the road with his kids in the car to do an interview with Action News.

He has been making waves on social media, and was even featured on Action News several months ago as a barber for the homeless, working just on the sidewalk with a chair in Kensington for an organization he started called, Empowering Cuts. It was inspired by his barber instructor back in 2015.

"He used to take us to shelters, that's how we learned how to cut hair. For me, being able to provide a free haircut to someone meant more to me than to actually receive money for it," Santiago said.

He continued with the nonprofit despite the pandemic. Through the powers of social media, over the last few months, he was able to raise over $70,000 to purchase and convert a 32-foot RV into a fully stocked mobile barbershop.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia barber offering free cuts to those who have fallen on hard times
EMBED More News Videos

A local barber is cutting a trail of kindness on the streets of Philadelphia.



"The RV is equipped with two barber chairs, a bathroom shampoo bowl, a TV, a refrigerator (and) a couch," Santiago described.

Since opening the RV, he has continued cutting hair for the homeless population in Philadelphia, but he has also expanded, taking his scissors to cities in California, Texas, Florida, and Illinois. He said the people he works with tell him they are so grateful, and it is clear when you see the before and after photos.

"There's a lot of nonprofit organizations that come out here and see us, that come out here and pass out clothes. But you come out here and you're out here for five or six hours at a time, and you're actually getting to know us for who we actually are," Santiago said.

Since its start, Empowering Cuts has provided almost 8,000 haircuts, and Santiago does not plan on putting his foot on the RV's brakes any time soon.

"Our goal is to have these RVs everywhere, not just in Philadelphia," Santiago said. "And eventually open up some treatment centers as well as some shelters."

"Honestly, my goal is, you know, just to help these individuals as much as we can and give them as many resources as we possibly can," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiahomelessfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Army veteran using his experience with PTSD to help others
Mother uses therapy dogs to help college students
Students raise $3,000 from lemonade stand for teachers in Montco
Nonprofit helps adults with autism communicate using letter board
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News