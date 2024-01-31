Philadelphia couple looking for mystery woman who photobombed their proposal on Florida beach

A newly engaged couple from Philadelphia is on the hunt for a mystery woman who photobombed their proposal, on a beach in Naples, Florida.

A newly engaged couple from Philadelphia is on the hunt for a mystery woman who photobombed their proposal, on a beach in Naples, Florida.

A newly engaged couple from Philadelphia is on the hunt for a mystery woman who photobombed their proposal, on a beach in Naples, Florida.

A newly engaged couple from Philadelphia is on the hunt for a mystery woman who photobombed their proposal, on a beach in Naples, Florida.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A newly engaged couple from Philadelphia is on the hunt for a mystery woman who photobombed their proposal, hoping to find her because she may have gotten the only video footage of their special moment.

Hannah Recchia and her fiancée Chris Baker met in 2015 when they were studying nursing at Temple University. In 2020, they upgraded their friendship to romance.

And last Thursday they got engaged on a beach in Naples, Florida.

Hannah says her fiancé hired a photographer to capture the moment.

"When he got on a knee, I think everything around me blurred. I didn't really see anyone, but once he stood up I kind of saw her in the background and how close she was. People started cheering so I did start looking around," she said.

But somehow, the woman on the beach behind them had the best view and angles because she was right there, witnessing it all as it unfolded.

Hannah says she never got the chance to ask her to share her videos, so she took to Facebook and posted in a Naples page as well as a Philaqueens page, hoping someone might know who the mystery woman is and help connect them.

"We didn't have any video footage. The photographer did have a tripod set up, but we didn't end up walking in front of it, so he didn't get our faces and it didn't work out. It would be great to get video footage," she said.

Hannah says she knows its a long shot, but if anyone knows her or has Naples connections, she hopes they can connect.