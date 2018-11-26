A former American Idol contestant returned to his roots on Monday.Michael Woodard paid a surprise visit to a group of elementary school students in Queen Village.Woodard took the national stage on American idol, a fan favorite, finishing in the top five. But it was on this stage at Meredith School in Queen Village where the 21 year old began."Some of the song selections I made on American idol is because of that stage," he said.Teachers welcomed the 2012 graduate back to the school Monday where he performed and spoke to students.6abc's Katherine Scott was there for his surprise visit.