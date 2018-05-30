FORD GO FURTHER

Six ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer

If you're looking for local fun in the sun, we've got you covered. (WPVI)

Six ways to enjoy the outdoors
Memorial Day weekend marks the start of outdoor fun. Karen rounds up six ways to get outside and enjoy the sun.

Spruce Street Harbor Park | Facebook
301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 922-2386

Sail Philadelphia: Tall Ships Festival | Facebook
Penns Landing through Monday, May 31st

Independence Beer Garden | Facebook
100 S Independence Mall W, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 922 -7100

Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square | Enter to win tickets
Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (Thru June 30th)

Free Events at King of Prussia Town Center | Facebook
200 Main Street, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406
(301) 657-0700
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
