If you're the type to start singing Christmas carols in November, Freeform has a new treat for you this year.The home of the 25 Days of Christmas celebration is hosting a Kickoff to Christmas event with Christmas classics mixed in with fan-favorite movies. The lineup also includes a new Freeform original movie called "The Truth About Christmas," as well as the holiday special "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic."Kickoff to Christmas runs from Nov. 1-Nov. 30. The annual 25 Days of Christmas schedule has not been announced yet.Here's the schedule for Kickoff to Christmas. Freeform premieres are in bold.5:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"7:10 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"8:50 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Inside Out"12:00 a.m. - "Snowglobe"2:30 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"4:40 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"6:20 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Inside Out"8:30 p.m. - "Disney's Frozen"12:00 a.m. - "12 Dates of Christmas"7:00 a.m. - "Titanic" (1997)11:30 a.m. - "12 Dates of Christmas"1:35 p.m. - "The Holiday"4:50 p.m. - "Disney's Frozen"7:20 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"12:00 a.m. - "Snow"7:00 a.m. - "Sixteen Candles"9:05 a.m. - "Snow"11:10 a.m. - "The Holiday"2:25 p.m. - "Life-Size"4:30 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"7:10 p.m. - "Just Go With It"9:50 p.m. - "Maleficent"11:55 p.m. - "Sixteen Candles"4:00 p.m. - "Just Go With It"6:30 p.m. - "Maleficent"8:30 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)12:00 a.m. - "Billy Madison"3:30 p.m. - "Billy Madison"5:30 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)8:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"3:30 p.m. - "Angels Sing"5:30 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"8:30 p.m. - "Sweet Home Alabama"12:00 a.m. - "The Family Stone"3:30 p.m. - "The Family Stone"6:00 p.m. - "Sweet Home Alabama"12:00 a.m. - "Babe"1:00 p.m. - "Babe"3:05 p.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)9:20 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"12:00 a.m. - Beethoven7:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)9:10 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"11:15 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked"1:20 p.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"3:25 p.m. - "Storks"5:30 p.m. - "Disney's Meet the Robinsons"7:35 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"9:15 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"11:55 p.m. - "Call Me Claus"7:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"8:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked"10:10 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"12:20 p.m. - "Call Me Claus"2:25 p.m. - "Disney's Meet the Robinsons"4:30 p.m. - "Deck the Halls"6:35 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"9:15 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles"4:00 p.m. - "Norm of the North"6:10 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles"12:00 a.m. - "Dennis the Menace" (1993)4:30 p.m. - "Dennis the Menace" (1993)6:40 p.m. - "Ice Age: Continental Drift"8:50 p.m. - "Despicable Me"12:00 a.m. - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)4:30 p.m. - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)6:40 p.m. - "Despicable Me"8:50 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's The Good Dinosaur"12:00 a.m. - "Daddy Day Care"4:00 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's The Good Dinosaur"6:00 p.m. - "Deck the Halls"8:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"12:00 a.m. - "A Cinderella Story"4:00 p.m. - "Deck the Halls"6:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"9:00 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story"12:00 a.m. - "Boxtrolls"7:00 a.m. - "Race for Your Life Charlie Brown"8:35 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"10:10 a.m. - "Little Giants"12:45 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"2:50 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story"4:50 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2"6:55 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 3"9:25 p.m. - "Disney's Wreck-It Ralph"11:30 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)7:00 a.m. - "Little Giants"9:35 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"11:40 a.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)2:15 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2"4:20 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 3"6:50 p.m. - "Disney's Wreck-It Ralph"8:55 p.m. - "Disney's The Lion King" (1994)11:00 p.m. - "Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride"1:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"2:30 p.m. - "Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride"4:30 p.m. - "Storks"6:30 p.m. - "Disney's The Lion King" (1994)8:30 p.m. - "Cinderella" (Live Action) (2015)12:00 a.m. - "Sixteen Candles"12:00 p.m. - "Sixteen Candles"2:00 p.m. - "Titanic" (1997)6:30 p.m. - "Cinderella" (Live Action) (2015)9:00 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Brave"12:00 a.m. - "Uncle Buck"11:30 a.m. - "Uncle Buck"1:30 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"4:30 p.m. - "Disney's Mulan"6:30 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Brave"8:30 p.m. - "Disney's Zootopia"12:00 a.m. - "Happy Gilmore"7:30 a.m. - "Happy Gilmore"11:00 a.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"2:00 p.m. - "Disney's Mulan"4:00 p.m. - "Ice Age: Continental Drift"6:00 p.m. - "Disney's Zootopia"8:30 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille"12:00 a.m. - "The Lego Movie"7:30 a.m. - "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"11:00 a.m. - "The Lego Movie"1:30 p.m. - "Ice Age: Continental Drift"3:30 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)6:00 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille"8:30 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo"12:00 a.m. - "Call Me Claus"7:00 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"10:30 a.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)1:05 p.m. - "Disney's Tarzan"3:10 p.m. - "Despicable Me"5:15 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo"7:45 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"9:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"11:55 p.m. - "Life Size"7:00 a.m. - "Yogi Bear"8:35 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"10:35 a.m. - "Disney's Tarzan"12:40 p.m. - "Despicable Me"2:45 p.m. - "Life Size"4:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"6:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"11:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"12:00 p.m. - "The Truth About Christmas"2:05 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"5:10 p.m. - "Disney's Meet the Robinsons"7:15 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"12:00 a.m. - "Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996)1:00 p.m. - "Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996)3:00 p.m. - "Disney's Meet the Robinsons"5:05 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"6:45 p.m. - "Paddington"8:50 p.m. - "Despicable Me"12:00 a.m. - "Eight Crazy Nights"12:00 p.m. - "Eight Crazy Nights"2:00 p.m. - "Unaccompanied Minors"4:10 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)6:40 p.m. - "Despicable Me"8:50 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"12:00 a.m. - "Unaccompanied Minors"1:00 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)3:30 p.m. - "The Holiday"6:40 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"8:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"1:30 p.m. - "The Holiday"4:35 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"6:40 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"8:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"12:00 a.m. - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)