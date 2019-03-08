Gritty issues 'Colton Fence Jump Challenge' on Twitter

I get it @colton, been trying to get Kim K to notice me for months. #thebachelor 🥀 pic.twitter.com/vAE1grxyKF — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 7, 2019

And here I am trying to get grittys attention. (I have his pic on my fridge). #HallPass https://t.co/qVQtFz3yRM — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 8, 2019

Omg omg omg.... Play it cool Kaitlyn. https://t.co/iEM7dpRtbS — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Monday night's episode of "The Bachelor," Colton Underwood jumped the fence and attempted to run away after a contestant told him she wasn't in love with him.Gritty says he feels his pain.The beloved Flyers mascot posted a video to twitter, saying: "I've been trying to get Kim K to notice me for months."Gritty tried to jump the boards but crashes into the glass, leaving him lying on the ice.Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe replied to the tweeted video: "And here I am trying to get Gritty's attention."The mascot simply replied back: "sup."