gritty

Gritty issues 'Colton Fence Jump Challenge' on Twitter

EMBED <>More Videos

Gritty spoofs 'The Bachelor' : as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Monday night's episode of "The Bachelor," Colton Underwood jumped the fence and attempted to run away after a contestant told him she wasn't in love with him.

Gritty says he feels his pain.

The beloved Flyers mascot posted a video to twitter, saying: "I've been trying to get Kim K to notice me for months."



Gritty tried to jump the boards but crashes into the glass, leaving him lying on the ice.

Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe replied to the tweeted video: "And here I am trying to get Gritty's attention."



The mascot simply replied back: "sup."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphilly newsgrittythe bachelortwitterphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRITTY
Four new Gritty bobbleheads unveiled
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers to victory at Linc
MIT engineer's remote-controlled snow blower resembles Gritty
"It Me." Gritty makes Jeopardy! clue debut
TOP STORIES
SUV overturns after 2 gunmen open fire on family in Philadelphia
Crash shuts down N.J.Turnpike lanes into Pennsylvania
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
AccuWeather: Warming Trend To Begin; A Few Snow and Rain Showers Friday
International Women's Day tribute
Woman found dead in Willingboro identified as Lindenwold resident
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Show More
Fire damages Logan corner store
Police: After jail, Taylor Swift's stalker breaks in again
WEBCAM: Bears hibernate under deck in the Poconos
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
Homicide on SEPTA platform as transit officer strike continues
More TOP STORIES News