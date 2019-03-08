Gritty issues 'Colton Fence Jump Challenge' on Twitter

Gritty says he feels his pain.
The beloved Flyers mascot posted a video to twitter, saying: "I've been trying to get Kim K to notice me for months."
I get it @colton, been trying to get Kim K to notice me for months. #thebachelor 🥀 pic.twitter.com/vAE1grxyKF— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 7, 2019
Gritty tried to jump the boards but crashes into the glass, leaving him lying on the ice.
Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe replied to the tweeted video: "And here I am trying to get Gritty's attention."
And here I am trying to get grittys attention. (I have his pic on my fridge). #HallPass https://t.co/qVQtFz3yRM— Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 8, 2019
The mascot simply replied back: "sup."
Omg omg omg.... Play it cool Kaitlyn. https://t.co/iEM7dpRtbS— Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 8, 2019