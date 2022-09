All of Gritty's fellow Philadelphia sports mascots were there!

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrated his big day over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a 4th birthday party like no other!

All of Gritty's fellow Philadelphia sports mascots were there on Saturday night.

The Flyers unveiled Gritty on September 24, 2018.

Despite some initial criticism, the orange guy with the googly eyes quickly became a national sensation.