These 4 shows announce return to Broadway this September

By
NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) -- Finally, a sign of hope for one of the hardest-hit industries in this pandemic.

The curtains will rise once again on Broadway in September.

Four shows announced live on Good Morning America that tickets are now on sale. It's a major moment for members of the theatrical community.

Close to 100,000 people were out of work the moment those stages went dark last March.

Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with the stars of two of the beloved shows. They are simply beaming at the thought of those bright lights. That includes Michael James Scott, who plays Genie in 'Aladdin.'

Alicia Vitarelli talks to Disney theatrical's stars L. Steven Taylor ("The Lion King") & Michael James Scott ("Aladdin") about the Broadway comeback.



"We are talking about returning to Broadway," Scott exclaims. "This is the best wish of all, truly. We still have work to do, lots of work to do, but this is the start of that."

Hamilton, Wicked, Aladdin and The Lion King announced Tuesday they'll be back in September, 18 months after the curtains fell.

Scott says just being back in Times Square was emotional.

"It really feels like a family coming back together," Scott says. "It's like a family reunion. It takes a village to put on a Broadway show, so coming back is major. This is massive."

L. Steven Taylor is Mufasa in The Lion King.

"Our show is basically one big ritual," Taylor says. "There are so many spiritual elements to it. I'm really excited because I've been doing the show on and off for the past 15 years. I'm really excited to input some new energy."

For all Disney on Broadway shows, our parent company is covering all extra fees, so you're just paying for the price of the ticket itself.

There will also be free date changes and cancellations up to the day of the performance.
