Vineland cheer team competes for national championship

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- A local cheer team is getting ready to compete on the national stage!

They are known as Team Frost of Blizz All-Star Cheer and Dance.

The group of teenagers and best friends are headed to Walt Disney World to show off their skills at the D2 Summit, considered the highest competition for their division. Other local cheer teams competing are from Berlin, Warminster, Collegeville, Middletown, and more around the tri-state area.

The team has competed twice recently, being a finalist in 2016 and fourth place in 2017. This year, they are aiming for first.

They have already won several competitions, including a national title this year. A win at the D2 Summit would give them nationwide recognition and the experience of a lifetime!
