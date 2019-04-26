FYI Philly

WATCH: 6abc's Jeannette Reyes can sing!

By Bethany Owings
Watch out, American Idol! 6abc's Jeannette Reyes can really sing!

Watch her test out the karaoke mics at Day 'N' Nite Philly, Chinatown's newest late night spot.
Day N Nite Philly | Day 'N" Nite Instagram

908 Cherry St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
---------
