Weekend Happenings - Father's Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This weekend, it's time to celebrate Dad. If you still need some ideas, our Jessica Boyington has some great ones and you are going to want to bring your appetite.
Who doesn't love a good slice of pizza! You can taste a piece of a perfect pie from Santucci's at the 2nd annual Pizzadelphia Pizza Festival Saturday at the Navy Yard. Aside from delicious food, there will be live music, cooking demonstrations and plenty of games. The event runs from Noon until 4 p.m.
Philadelphia's two-week-long Black Restaurant Week is going on now throughout the city. It's a celebration of flavors of African, African-American and Caribbean cuisine. Nearly a dozen restaurants are participating through June 23rd.
Philadelphia's Historic District is celebrating the American flag with the annual Stripes and Stars Festival Friday. There will be flag-raising ceremonies, a parade and fair - plus a sky-diving performance. Events will be held at the National Constitution Center, Independence Hall, Betsy Ross House and Christ Church Burial Ground.
Take a wine-tasting stroll on Saturday through Peddler's Village in New Hope, Bucks County. Your host will take you on a journey of 16 hand-picked selections from South America, Australia and South Africa. Stroll times are at Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $49 a person and you must be 21 or older. Reservations are required.
Take your father's day to new heights with the American helicopter museum and education center in West Chester. The annual event features planes, helicopters, food trucks, a beer garden, sports-oriented inflatable games, and even helicopter rides. FatherFest will be held on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Freshly made donuts are just one treat you can dine on at the annual Lower Providence Township Fireman's Fair! The fair is in it's 74th year and is a major fundraiser for the fire company. There are a variety of rides, games and great food for the whole family to enjoy!
Bloomsday at The Rosenbach is for any James Joyce fans out there. Philadelphia personalities will read from "Ulysses" during the open air festival. That will take place on Sunday from Noon until 8 p.m.
Historic Germantown will honor the ratification of the 13th Amendment with special festivities for Juneteenth at the Johnson House Historic Site. That will be held on Saturday from Noon to 7 p.m.
And Parks on Tap pops up at Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park.
