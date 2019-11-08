Weekend Happenings: November 8

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dilworth Park transforms into a hub of holiday cheer each winter, and the 2019 season starts on Friday when the Rothman Orthopedics Ice Skating Rink, Rothman Orthopedics Cabin and Wintergarden open for the season. The two day celebration features fire dancers, hand-carved ice sculptures and more entertainment around the Center City skating rink (Friday and Saturday). Winter festivities run November 8, 2019 - February 23, 2020
Need to relax and also love baby pigs you'll have your chance to combine the two this weekend at Yoga Hive Philly in East Passyunk. Yoga Hive has teamed up with pig placement network, a pig adoption organization to provide a day of piglet yoga from 11-2pm. Tickets for yoga are on sale now on event brite and to support Ross Mill Farm just show up noon to 3 any day of the year.
It's the 50th anniversary of the Beatles album Abbey Road. The Philly Pops and Beatles tribute band, classical mystery tour have "come together" for a high energy show this weekend at the Kimmel Center.
You have not only one, but two days to see Elton John in concert for his farewell yellow brick road tour. There's a show tonight and tomorrow at 8pm so get your tickets before they disappear.
