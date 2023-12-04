WATCH LIVE

LB Shaquille Leonard signs one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reports

Monday, December 4, 2023 8:15PM
PHILADELPHIA -- Veteran linebacker Shaquille Leonard is signing a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Leonard, a sixth-year pro and three-time first-team All-Pro selection, was released by the Indianapolis Colts last month in a move he called "shocking."

He made visits to the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys after his release. The Eagles' next game is Sunday night at the Cowboys.

LB Shaquille Leonard (53) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Leonard, 28, underwent two back surgeries last season to address nerve issues that were impacting his lower body and limiting his explosiveness.

His playing time had been inconsistent during his recovery this season.

Leonard, a 2018 second-round pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year, was a first-team All-Pro in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

In 70 games with Indianapolis, he amassed 32 tackles for losses, 31 passes defensed, 12 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, 15 sacks and 7 fumble recoveries.

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.

