Juan Pablo Torres held for trial after police say he kidnapped his estranged 7-year-old daughter in Elkins Park

ORELAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man who was apprehended in New York City after allegedly absconding from Elkins Park with a daughter he was estranged from has been arraigned on multiple charges related to the incident.

Juan Pablo Torres, 41, was transported back to Pennsylvania on Tuesday and was subsequently arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Katherine McGill.

Torres was held on multiple charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment, interference with the custody of children, concealment of the whereabouts of a child, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. Bail was set at $1 million cash.

An Amber Alert was issued for Giselle Torres after she was abducted Friday on Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.

Officials said Torres was armed and wearing body armor when he abducted the girl. Sources said the abduction was the result of a custody dispute.

"The investigation determined that one of the men was the girl's biological father who did not have custody of the child as well as two additional males that were armed and were wearing body armor," said Lt. Andy Snyder of the Cheltenham Police Department.

Investigators said they were headed to the father's home in Queens. Hours later Torres and the child were located in New York City.

With an army of law enforcement officers on Torres' trail, police said a skilled negotiator talked the man into releasing the child and turning himself in.

Torres was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after being unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 9.

This case remains under investigation by Cheltenham detectives.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Cheltenham Police Department at (215) 885-1600.
