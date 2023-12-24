Delaware County family surprised with trip to Disney World after year of hardships

The Muss family says everything they've overcome together has only made them stronger.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the last few years, a family in Media, Delaware County has dealt with difficult hardships.

The most recent being their 6-year-old son undergoing open heart surgery.

This Christmas, however, they're getting the surprise of a lifetime.

"I've been working with Be The Joy Foundation since February to surprise them after this family has survived three major tragedies," explained Lori Brennan, Lisa Muss' sister.

In December 2021, Dan Muss had a heart attack. The following year, his wife and Lori's sister, Lisa, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Then in September, Muss' son Ethan had open heart surgery. So, after months of planning the family was blessed with some well-deserved joy.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, family members, and Brittany Scharr with the Be The Joy Foundation showed up with quite a surprise.

"My name is Brittany, I run Be The Joy Foundation. I understand the last few years have been difficult for your family. We are here to fill your Christmas with joy that you all are so deserving of," Scharr explained.

Local businesses donated gift cards to the family. But there was one big surprise.

"We are going to be sending you and your family Presidents' Day weekend on an all-expense paid trip to Disney World," said Scharr.

The Muss family was overwhelmed with tears of joy and gratitude.

"After three crappy years, it's going to be nice to start a new year on a great trip with my family," said Dan.

They knew they were in store for a surprise on Saturday, but nothing like this.

"After Dan's heart attack in 2021, and then my diagnosis in 2022, we thought 2023 was going to be a good year. Then we got the news Ethan had to have heart surgery. 2024 is going to be our year," said Lisa.

The Muss family says everything they've overcome together has only made them stronger.

They'll be heading to Disney World in the new year, and then they plan to join in on spreading kindness in their community.