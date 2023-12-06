WATCH LIVE

EV charging stations installed near downtown Collingswood

The ChargePoint chargers are located near the borough's downtown area in the North Atlantic Avenue parking lot

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 12:19PM
COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Collingswood, New Jersey, will unveil two fast-charging stations for electric vehicles Wednesday. The chargers will be the first of their kind in Camden County.

The ChargePoint chargers are located near the borough's downtown area in the North Atlantic Avenue parking lot.

The stations will allow EV drivers to plug in and go shop or dine out.

They are the first in the county to be paid for with a state tourism grant meant to encourage sustainable transportation.

However, you do have to pay to use them at 40 cents per kilowatt-hour.

