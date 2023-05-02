New details released about suspects charged in destructive crash that injured officers, K9

While exiting the driveway, officers say Marc Ferraiolo struck a police vehicle that contained a police K9, Tango



EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities have released new information about a New Jersey couple at the center of a dangerous and destructive chase that injured several officers and a police K9 over the weekend.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in Evesham Township.

Police say 23-year-old Marc Ferraiolo was behind the wheel of a white car when authorities say he rammed into a police vehicle on Marlborough Avenue. The violent encounter was captured on a resident's surveillance camera.

Police say he tried to run down two officers and repeatedly rammed into a cruiser with K9 Tango inside.

Ferraiolo's wife, 42-year-old Ruth Patton, allegedly threatened to kill police officers on the scene.

"It's been a very quiet neighborhood until they moved in," said neighbor Lorraine Otterstein.

On Monday, Ferraiolo appeared in Burlington Superior Court while township workers and police worked at his home, removing truckloads of fertilizer and potting soil from inside.

Police say Ferraiolo's mother also lives at the home and requested the items removed, along with spotlights and cameras that were installed on the front of the home.

"He has a lot of those lighting pointing into neighbors' homes. So we're out here trying to mitigate those issues with the lighting today," said Miller.

"The lights were constantly coming on all night long as soon as a car would go by," said Otterstein.

Police say despite issuing ordinance violations and charges, the couple continued to cause problems.

"There's been ordinances issued, there's been criminal violations issued for a host of things. A lot of them are pending court. So the court has to adjudicate those matters. People have rights under the law," said Chief Miller, "and we can't just impose our will against the constitution. So we've been trying to balance the two."

Both Ferraiolo and Patton are still behind bars. They're due to appear in court on Wednesday.